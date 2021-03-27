Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 27 2021
Priyanka Chopra surprises fans with details of new Bollywood project

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Priyanka Chopra said the film will be releasing next year

Priyanka Chopra's fans are beyond ecstatic after the starlet revealed she has another Bollywood movie in the pipeline. 

The global icon said the film will be releasing next year. 

During a session of 'Ask Me Anything', a fan asked Pee Cee, "What's your next upcoming bollywood movie?" 

Instead of naming the project, the Baywatch star simply responded with, "Next Year!!!"

Priyanka's last Bollywood venture was Shonali Bose's Sky is Pink, wherein she starred alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. 

The actress has a number of international projects in the bag including Matrix 4, Text For You and others. 

