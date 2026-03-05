Katie Price contacted Lee Andrews' ex Alana after shocking allegations

Alana had a nine month relationship with Lee that ended last November

Alana Percival, the ex fiancé of Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews, has opened up about his alleged mala fide intention towards the model, branding Lee a 'parasite who ruin her life.'

The former glamour model,47, stunned everyone when she announced that she had married Lee in Dubai in January, just 10 days of meeting him.

However, her marriage to the Dubai-based businessman reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset with her decision.

Several of Lee's exes have also made claims about his finances, business acumen and celebrity-links, alleging they were false-but Katie remains adamant that Lee is the real deal.

In a new interview, with Daily Mail Alana 32, revealed about the details of a conversation she had with a distressed Katie shortly after the TV star discovered that Lee had proposed to Alana just 16 weeks earlier - staging the exact same rose-petal engagement at Dubai's five-star Burj Al Arab.

Speaking about Lee, she said: 'He is a parasite; he gets in your brain and works himself around your body and intoxicates you and pulls you from your soul until you have nothing left.

'He is a toxic, horrible, disgusting, vile creature who lied to me from the moment we met. I literally hate his guts. He's nothing but a sad, lonely man who lies about everything. I never saw any proof about his money; I never saw any cars, or houses.'

Alana said: 'Katie reached out to me via a friend. We spoke on the phone.

'She was saying, 'I don't know what to believe' and I told her it's black and white. I told her I would show her everything; I said I was happy to meet her. I told her he was going to break her down and ruin her.

'I told her he doesn't have money, he has scammed loads of people, I said to her, "Come and sit with me for an afternoon.'

'The problem is Lee has painted me out to be the crazy ex, I actually get it because I can see what Katie has been dragged into and how he's been working her.

'She's swept up in his lies. She doesn't want to look like an idiot. She's now going along with a liar. I genuinely am worried for her.'

