Harry Styles shares marriage plans amid rumoured romance with Zoe Kravitz

Harry Styles confesses having 'serious' conversations to himself during music break

Harry Styles has candidly spoken about marriage plans and wanting to start a family in a recent interview.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner, who has just marked his comeback to spotlight after a three-year break, started making headlines last year for his rumoured relationship with The Batman star Zoe Kravitz.

The duo was first spotted holding hands in September 2025 while strolling around in Brooklyn, New York. After that, the two had been photographed multiple times together in Rome as well.

Amid all these speculations, Styles just made a statement confessing that he wants a "family."

In conversation with Zane Lowe, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker opened about having serious conversations to himself during his hiatus about how he wants his life to be in five years and how to make changes to aim those goals.

“I don't want to be the guy who's on his own but was like, 'Oh, I really did it”, said Harry.

The former One Direction singer claimed, "I want to be fulfilled, and I want to be in great relationships with people. I want to have great friendships with people. I want a family. I want these things.”

He further admitted that while assessing his life, he also realized that he would have to make some changes to create space for all those things to happen.

Styles said, "It just allowed me to go like, 'OK, what do I have to do to create space to allow these things to happen?' I can't just expect them to just happen to me."

Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz Romance Heats Up:

Reportedly, Harry and Zoe’s relationship is quite more than just a “casual” romance.

Not just that, the rumoured couple has also received approval from Kravitz’s father Lenny, who think that they are a “great match.”

Styles latest statement has heated up the speculations of his romance with Kravitz, leaving many people to think if they will be hearing wedding bells soon.