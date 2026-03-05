Nicola Peltz surprises Brooklyn Beckham on birthday after parents' wishes

Nicola Peltz pulled out all the stops for husband Brooklyn Beckham's 27th birthday, going all-in on balloons, flowers, presents, and a box of pink doughnuts spelling out "Happy Birthday, Brooklyn," all while his estrangement from his famous parents continues to play out very publicly.

Peltz, 31, shared the surprise on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a video of the moment Brooklyn discovered his birthday setup.

"Wow, that's cool," he said, taking in the display. "You have to make a wish," Peltz told him, watching as he leant over the doughnuts and paused for several seconds before blowing out the candles.

"Happy birthday, I love you," she said. "I hope your wishes come true." Brooklyn's response was simple and warm: "Aw, this is so sweet."

In her caption, Peltz was equally gushing.

"Happy birthday baby. I hope all your dreams and wishes come true! You light up every room you walk into and anyone who knows you loves you," she wrote.

"You're the most special human and I love being your wife. I love you I love you I love you." Brooklyn returned the affection in the comments, writing: "My baby girl xxx."

The birthday celebration came against a tense backdrop.

Earlier the same day, both David and Victoria Beckham posted birthday tributes to their son on their Instagram Stories, David sharing a throwback photo with the caption "27 today. Happy birthday Bust. We love you x."

Victoria wrote simply, "Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much." Brooklyn did not reshare either post.

The messages came despite Brooklyn reportedly telling his parents not to post about him on social media and to contact him only through his lawyer, according to sources cited by the Daily Mail.

Brooklyn had also taken to Instagram in January to address the family rift directly, stating at the time that he had no desire to reconcile with them.