David Beckham supports Cruz at Manchester gig after emotional Brooklyn moment

Cruz Beckham is currently is in the middle of his UK tour with his band

Cruz Beckham gave a special nod to his father David by honouring him with a Manchester United football shirt as he took his The Time For Your Love tour to the city on Wednesday.

For the unversed, Sir David, who was knighted by King Charles last November, played for the team for 12 years.

However, he made sure to support his son as he watched his 21-year-old son and his band, The Breakers perform on stage at The Deaf Institute alongside former player Nicky Butt.

Just hours earlier, David, Victoria, Cruz, and Romeo sent birthday wishes to Brooklyn with Instagram posts to mark his 27th birthday.

The public olive branch came six weeks after Brooklyn made his bombshell statement stating he had no wishes to reconcile with his father.

As for style, David donned a cream beanie as he joined Manchester United star Nicky and his best friend David Gardner.

Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 30, who has been travelling around the UK with the band, was also present at the show.

Jackie, meanwhile cut a stylish figure in a furry brown jacket and denim jeans.

However, Victoria and Romeo missed the show as they are currently in Paris for the city's Fashion Week.

Sharing childhood photos of Brooklyn, David used his childhood nickname for his son, Buster, as he wrote '27 today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you x'

Minutes later Victoria shared the same photo and wrote 'happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much'. She then uploaded a photo of herself laughing with her son with a string of love hearts.

Cruz, meanwhile, shared a sweet throwback of Brooklyn holding him as a baby and wrote: 'I love you'.

The young musician has been carving out his music career and currently is in the middle of his UK tour with his band, Cruz Beckham And The Breakers, performing at King Tuts in the city.