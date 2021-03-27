Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Charles appoints new communications manager in aftermath of Oprah interview

Prince Charles hires NHS spin doctor to head his communications in the wake of the Sussexes interview 

Prince Charles has come forth all guns blazing after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wreaked havoc with their bomshell interview. 

The Prince of Wales has appointed an NHS spin doctor to rehabilitate his image in the wake of the damage done by the explosive chat. 

Simon Enright, director of communications for NHS England, has been hired by the senior royal according to expert Camilla Tominey. 

Tominey wrote in the Telegraph, "Prince Charles has hired an NHS spin doctor to head his communications in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah Winfrey interview.

"One of the first jobs in Simon Enright's in-tray will be to help rehabilitate the heir to the throne's image in light of damaging claims made by Prince Harry earlier this month.”

During their sit-down with Winfrey, Meghan said one royal family member raised concerns about how dark 'Archie's skin might be.'

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said in response to allegations made in the interview that “recollections may vary” but the issues will be addressed privately.

