Saturday Mar 27 2021
Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman prays for Haseena Moin

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Turkish star Celal AL, who portrays the role of Abdur Rehman in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, prayed for Pakistani playwright Haseena Moin, who passed away at age of 79 on Friday.

Celal aka Abdur Rehman commented after Pakistani star Imran Abbas paid a rich tribute to Haseena Moin in an Instagram post.

Sharing a throwback photo of Haseena, Imran Abbas had said, “Haseena Apa! We can’t thank enough you for taking Pakistani Drama to this height, for portraying the strength of women through your masterpieces, for stashing our memory with “ankahi” feelings of love and emotions.”

“The creator of best dramas in the history of Pakistani Drama and writer of my first serial “Haseena Moin” left us for eternity. These “tanhaiyyan” would always be there without you Apa! You deserve a never ending ovation. Inna Lillahe Wa Inna Elehe Rajeoon. #ankahi #dhoopkinaray #dhoopkinare #tanhaiyan.”

Celal dropped comment in Turkish language and prayed for the departed soul.

He wrote “Rest in peace” followed by prayers hand emoticon.

Pakistan's legendary dramatist and playwright Haseena Moin breathed her last at the age of 79. Her family confirmed on Friday.

