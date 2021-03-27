Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Lizzo claps back against ‘fake doctors’ diagnosing female physiques

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Lizzo claps back against ‘fake doctors’ diagnosing female physiques

Grammy award winning singer Lizzo recently got candid about the growing hate being directed towards plus sized women and their lifestyle choices.

The singer gave haters a piece of her mind in a TikTok video and set the record straight about body image issues and its horrid instigators. “I just wanted to say I’ve seen a few of these videos about fat girls who eat healthy and stay active, but can’t seem to lose weight.”

“I think these kinds of videos are important – whether they intend to lose weight, or don’t want to lose weight – just to show that every single body is different, and how it functions is different.”

“What really bothers me is the fake doctors in the comments, saying ‘Oh, you have this’ or ‘You might have this condition’…No! What if I’m just fat? What if this is just my body? Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six pack. If you’re feeling down on yourself today…just remember that your body is your body. Nobody got your body. So enjoy that [expletive].”

More From Entertainment:

Five rare photos of Kate Middleton that royals don't want you to see

Five rare photos of Kate Middleton that royals don't want you to see
Dirilis:Ertugrul: The actor who played Abul Rehman to visit Karachi

Dirilis:Ertugrul: The actor who played Abul Rehman to visit Karachi
Journalist accuses 'Meghan Markle fans' of cyberbullying

Journalist accuses 'Meghan Markle fans' of cyberbullying

Meghan Markle’s half-sister bashes LA lifestyle: Think about the children!'

Meghan Markle’s half-sister bashes LA lifestyle: Think about the children!'
Prince Harry dubbed 'resentful, bitter' over tech job mission statement

Prince Harry dubbed 'resentful, bitter' over tech job mission statement
Sharon Osbourne quits CBS amid looming controversies

Sharon Osbourne quits CBS amid looming controversies
Justin Bieber bashes paparazzi snapping Hailey Baldwin ‘unacceptably’

Justin Bieber bashes paparazzi snapping Hailey Baldwin ‘unacceptably’
'Ertugrul', 'Kurulus: Osman' producer shares special message on 'Shab-e-Barat'

'Ertugrul', 'Kurulus: Osman' producer shares special message on 'Shab-e-Barat'
Sara Ali Khan thanks Akshay Kumar after 'Atrangi Re' wrap up

Sara Ali Khan thanks Akshay Kumar after 'Atrangi Re' wrap up
BTS unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV trailer for ‘BTS, THE BEST’

BTS unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV trailer for ‘BTS, THE BEST’
Suga reveals the secret to unbreakable brotherly bond of BTS

Suga reveals the secret to unbreakable brotherly bond of BTS
BTS’s J-Hope sheds light on past trainee life horrors: ‘I couldn’t do anything'

BTS’s J-Hope sheds light on past trainee life horrors: ‘I couldn’t do anything'

Latest

view all