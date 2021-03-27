Lizzo claps back against ‘fake doctors’ diagnosing female physiques

Grammy award winning singer Lizzo recently got candid about the growing hate being directed towards plus sized women and their lifestyle choices.

The singer gave haters a piece of her mind in a TikTok video and set the record straight about body image issues and its horrid instigators. “I just wanted to say I’ve seen a few of these videos about fat girls who eat healthy and stay active, but can’t seem to lose weight.”



“I think these kinds of videos are important – whether they intend to lose weight, or don’t want to lose weight – just to show that every single body is different, and how it functions is different.”

“What really bothers me is the fake doctors in the comments, saying ‘Oh, you have this’ or ‘You might have this condition’…No! What if I’m just fat? What if this is just my body? Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six pack. If you’re feeling down on yourself today…just remember that your body is your body. Nobody got your body. So enjoy that [expletive].”