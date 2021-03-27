Can't connect right now! retry
Reese Witherspoon gushes over ‘sweet hubby’ in anniversary tribute

Reese Witherspoon recently turned towards social media to celebrate her decade long relationship with her ‘sweet hubby.’

The actor announced the news over on Instagram with an adorable caption in tribute the years spent with her soulmate.

She began by writing, “Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby. What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can’t believe it has gone so quickly!”

“I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures... figuring out this crazy world together. Here’s to many more days in the sun! I you, JT.”

Check it out below:



