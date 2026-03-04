Kaley Cuoco breaks silence on icy welcome from Hollywood A-lister

Turn out, even witches can ice you out.

Kaley Cuoco is looking back at her short stint on Charmed – and let’s just say the sisterhood vibes weren’t immediate.

Speaking on Armchair Expert, Cuoco recalled joining the hit WB drama in 2005 during its eighth and final season.

“You know when you do so many things and you just forget about terrible moments?” she began. “Imagine this: I’ve never met anyone. It’s their gallery shoot.”

At 21, she suddenly found herself posing alongside Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs.

“I’m the new girl… I’m joining their family photo, and I’m 21.”

The real test came at lunch.

“I walk in that gallery, and I am so freaking nervous,” she elucidated. “It’s on their lunch break. They’re all in the corners, eating.”

Milano, she said, immediately set the tone.

“Alyssa Milano sees me… she got up, ran over to me and welcomed me to the show, gave me the biggest hug in the world... I will never forget that.”

As for McGowan?

“Rose [was] maybe not as happy. I don’t know,” Cuoco admitted. “I still don’t know if she likes me.”

Years later, the memory still sticks. “It was intense and difficult,” she recently told The Independent. “There were a few people on that show that were wonderful to me, and there were a few people that weren’t.”

Magic? Yes. Awkward? Also yes.