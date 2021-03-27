Kate Middleton pens ‘emotional’ letter for Sarah Everard’s family

Kate Middleton has written a letter to the family of Sarah Everard whose disappearance and death sent shockwaves.

After paying tribute to the late 33-year-old by visiting her memorial in London, the Duchess of Cambridge has penned down an emotional letter for Everard’s family.

A source revealed that Kate expressed her sympathy for the family of the deceased woman who disappeared less than three miles from Clapham, South London where the duchess used to live previously with her sister Pippa Middleton.

"Kate’s letter was deeply personal and heartfelt, she expressed her absolute sadness at what Sarah’s family and loved ones are going through,” said a source, per Mirror Online.

"She said she knows that no words can change what happened but that she wanted to let them know that they and Sarah are in her thoughts,” added the insider.

"This was a private matter to her and she wanted to show unity with everyone else who shares these feelings,” the grapevine said.

They further added that Everard’s family members were “extremely touched” to receive the letter.