entertainment
Saturday Mar 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan thanks Akshay Kumar after 'Atrangi Re' wrap up

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Sara Ali Khan on Saturday thanked Bollywood superstar Akhsay Kumar and Dhanush after the actor wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film "Atrangi Re".

The actress took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with the cast and crew of the movie.

She shared the pictures with lengthy caption.

It read: "That’s a film wrap.  Ek saal baad. Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team.

@dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey  and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots. 

And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set  and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir."



