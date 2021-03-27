Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 27 2021
By
Web Desk

'Ertugrul', 'Kurulus: Osman' producer shares special message on 'Shab-e-Barat'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Mehmet Bozdag, the producer of popular TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" and "Kurulus: Osman" on Saturday shared a special message on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat (berat kandili).

Taking to Instagram, the writer and producer shared a picture of a historical mosque and wrote, "May my Lord give all Muslims the opportunity to attain forgiveness and mercy on this blessed day. # May your BeratKandili be blessed."

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" is currently airing on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing while "Kurulus: Osman" is being broadcast on a Turkish TV channel.


