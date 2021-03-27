Can't connect right now! retry
Hilary Duff gives birth to third child

Hilary Duff on Saturday confirmed that she has welcomed her third child.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old actress shared a picture and revealed that the baby girl was born on Wednesday.

"We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," she captioned the photo on the Facebook-owned platform.

Hilary is a mother of three children, daughter Banks, two, and son Luca, eight, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The actress further revealed that the newborn has been named Mae James.

Among thousands of people who congratulated Hilary on the arrival of her baby was "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner. "Congratulations mama," Sophie commented. 



