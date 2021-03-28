Kareena Kapoor says she ‘can’t wait’ to return to London, shares a lovely throwback family photo

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan delighted her millions of fans with a throwback family photo from a trip to London and said “I can't wait to be back”.



The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared an adorable family photo, featuring Saif Ali Khan, baby Taimur, her sister Karisma Kapoor, their mother Babita, and Karisma's children Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

In the photo, Kareena and the family can be seen enjoying their time in London.

Kareena shared the nostalgia post with caption “Always better together” followed by heart emoticon.

She further said “PS: London, I can't wait to be back.”



Earlier, Kareena shared her dazzling sunkissed photo and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.

“The highlights in your hair that catch your eyes...I have been blind”, she wrote in the caption and added “And no I'm not the lady in red...”.

On the work front, Kareena, who welcomed her second child with Saif Ali Khan last month, will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

