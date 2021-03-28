Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Lil Nas X's demonic shoe collaboration contains human blood

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Rapper Lil Nas X has taken fashion to the next level as his latest collaboration contains a drop of human blood.

Keeping the underworld in mind, the classic Nike Air Max ’97 take a demonic spin which the rapper, in collaboration with MSCHF, fittingly calls Satan Shoes.

Coming at a limited edition stock of just 666 pairs, the kicks have 66 CCs of red ink which also includes a drop of human blood.

Emblazoned on the side is Bible scripture’s Luke 10:1, which refers to Satan’s banishment from heaven.

Furthermore, the design features upside-down crosses and a pentagram attached to the shoe laces.

They are also individually numbered and come at a steep price of $1,018. 


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's racism claims against Palace complete nonsense: Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle's racism claims against Palace complete nonsense: Piers Morgan
Lady Gaga receives a special birthday gift from boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga receives a special birthday gift from boyfriend Michael Polansky
Kate Middleton’s mom touches on hatred for ‘know-it-all granny’s’

Kate Middleton’s mom touches on hatred for ‘know-it-all granny’s’
Travis Barker's latest ink ode to Kourtney Kardashian?

Travis Barker's latest ink ode to Kourtney Kardashian?
Paris Hilton splashes out $5,500 on pet dog during luxury shopping spree

Paris Hilton splashes out $5,500 on pet dog during luxury shopping spree
Neil Patrick Harris thanks 'Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy for the 'laughs and tears'

Neil Patrick Harris thanks 'Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy for the 'laughs and tears'

Addison Rae touches on self-love in new 'Obsessed' single

Addison Rae touches on self-love in new 'Obsessed' single
How Princess Eugenie, Katy Perry helped soon-to-be mother Ellie Goulding

How Princess Eugenie, Katy Perry helped soon-to-be mother Ellie Goulding
Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas wants to sue her friends who leaked her letter

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas wants to sue her friends who leaked her letter
BTS’s Suga touches on fighting ‘imposter syndrome’: 'It's too burdensome'

BTS’s Suga touches on fighting ‘imposter syndrome’: 'It's too burdensome'
Prince Harry’s pals were shocked after not getting invite to his wedding after-party

Prince Harry’s pals were shocked after not getting invite to his wedding after-party

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen starring in Netflix’s ‘The Mitchells Vs. The Machines’

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen starring in Netflix’s ‘The Mitchells Vs. The Machines’

Latest

view all