Younis Khan gives team 'lessons in fishing' during South Africa tour

Pakistani batting coach Younis Khan shows off his fishing skills during South Africa tour. Photo: Instagram/therealpcb

Pakistani batting coach Younis Khan is not only good at giving batting-related instructions to the Pakistani cricket squad but is also an "expert" when it comes to fishing.

In a video uploaded to Instagram by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Khan could be seen giving coaching lessons in "fishing" to the squad.

According to the caption, the activity took place at the Centurion's Irene Country Club in Pretoria, South Africa, which is a part of the team's bio-secure bubble.





At the beginning of the video, a South African native named Jack Jackie comes and shows the team how to catch fish from the pond.

Younis Khan then immediately takes over to show off his brilliant fishing skills. He quickly catches a big catfish, following which the team jubilates and praises Khan.

"It took us a while to catch it. We missed it a few times as this is a new place and we don't have any idea about this pond," he said. "This catfish must be weighing 2 to 3 kgs."

He then releases the fish back into the pond.

Skipper Babar Azam could also be seen in the video, saying that he likes to engage in different, new activities.



"I keep experimenting new things with Younis bhai and have done it two or three times," said Babar. "We should explore new things so that we can enjoy ourselves."

Within three hours of going live, the video amassed more than 36,000 views.

The Pakistan team travelled to South Africa through a chartered flight on March 26 where they are scheduled to play three one-day internationals and four twenty20 internationals against the Proteas from April 2 to April 16 in Johannesburg and Centurion.





