Queen Elizabeth to reject Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest offer: report

Queen Elizabeth would reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's offer to advice the British Royal Family on how to become a more diverse workplace, according to a royal commentator.

The comments came amid news that the royal family is planning to hire a 'diversity czar'.

According to Katie Nicholl, a royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, the US-based royal couple "want to be involved with discussions" about reforming the Palace workplace.

Speaking to Entertainment tonight, she said, "Harry and Meghan would very much want to be involved with discussions about how the Palace might become a more diverse workplace.

Katie Nichol added, "But the feeling I get is that this is all being handled in-house.