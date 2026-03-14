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Brendan Cole says old Strictly outburst still makes him cringe today

Brendan Cole revisits ‘hot headed’ Strictly moment he now regrets

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 14, 2026

Brendan Cole says old Strictly outburst still makes him cringe today
Brendan Cole says old Strictly outburst still makes him cringe today

Brendan Cole revealed a moment from his early days on Strictly Come Dancing that still makes him cringe.

The professional dancer, who spent over ten years on the show, admitted that he used to be very hot-headed when he first joined.

In an interview with Smooth Spins Casino, Brendan said he was never worried about small problems on set like wardrobe issues.

“I’m not too phased by things like wardrobe malfunctions, because as a dancer they do tend to happen. It is what it is,” he explained.

But he recalled one time that still bothers him as during the first season, a producer was rushing his partner Natasha Kaplinsky, and Brendan snapped.

“I annoyed her and she’s now a booker for some of the biggest shows. I know she’ll never offer me a job,” he said.

Brendan said experiences like this taught him to be more patient, “You grow up, you learn from your mistakes.

I try to remember that everyone’s doing their job and that a little patience goes a long way,” he continued.

Fans may remember his fiery energy on the dance floor, but off camera, Brendan now keeps calm and thinks before reacting.

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