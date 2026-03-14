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Keke Palmer's SXSW panel takes unexpected turn

Keke Palmer keeps her cool amid SXSW shock

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 14, 2026

Keke Palmer keeps her cool amid SXSW shock
Keke Palmer keeps her cool amid SXSW shock

Keke Palmer found herself at the center of an unscripted moment that left both the audience and her costars stunned during a promotional stop for her upcoming film I Love Boosters at the South by Southwest Festival.

The 32-year-old actress was onstage with costars Demi Moore, Naomi Ackie, and Eiza González when the man approached the stage holding a ring.

Visibly stunned, the Hustlers actress responded with trademark candor, “I can’t marry you. I don’t know you. I’m so sorry, sir.”

Audience laughter quickly gave way to awkward silence as Palmer asked, “Is this a prank?”

Her costars looked equally shocked while security escorted the man out of the venue.

Palmer then calmed the room, telling the crowd, “Sorry guys, let’s just take a deep breath. Much love to you, brother. We’re back.”

The incident came just weeks after Palmer reflected on her past relationships during her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.

In conversation with Demi Lovato, she revisited the “inappropriate” age gap she experienced as a teen star on True Jackson, VP, noting how those dynamics shaped her understanding of exploitation in Hollywood.

Now a mother to three-year-old son Leo, Palmer has been candid about reclaiming her narrative and finding catharsis through roles like The ’Burbs.

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