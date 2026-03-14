 
Geo News

Netflix deal pushes Adam Sandler to highest paid actor in Hollywood

Millie Bobby Brown became youngest actor on the list at 22, earning $26 million

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 14, 2026

Netflix deal pushes Adam Sandler to highest paid actor in Hollywood
Netflix deal pushes Adam Sandler to highest paid actor in Hollywood

Brendan Sandler has topped the list of highest paid actors in Hollywood for 2025, earning about $48 million.

The 59-year-old star’s long partnership with Netflix helped him make big money, because he gets paid even if his movies don’t do well in theaters.

This year, Sandler starred in Happy Gilmore 2 and the Netflix movie Jay Kelly as his role in it even got him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Golden Globes and some critics’ awards.

These projects pushed his earnings above most other actors.

Tom Cruise came second with $46 million because of his Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Mark Wahlberg earned $44 million from streaming projects on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Scarlett Johansson made $43 million, Brad Pitt $41 million and Denzel Washington $38 million.

Millie Bobby Brown became the youngest actor on the list at 22, earning $26 million mainly from Stranger Things and other streaming projects.

Even though overall earnings of top actors dropped a bit from last year, the list shows that big stars with loyal fans and strong streaming deals are still very valuable.

Adam’s top spot shows that steady projects and fans can be as powerful as big box office hits.

Can Timothée Chalamet still win the Oscar after viral controversy?
Can Timothée Chalamet still win the Oscar after viral controversy?
Keke Palmer's SXSW panel takes unexpected turn
Keke Palmer's SXSW panel takes unexpected turn
How Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi bold comment ignite cultural debate
How Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi bold comment ignite cultural debate
Brendan Cole says old Strictly outburst still makes him cringe today
Brendan Cole says old Strictly outburst still makes him cringe today
Sydney Sweeney shares how ‘Euphoria' boosted body confidence
Sydney Sweeney shares how ‘Euphoria' boosted body confidence
Bradley Cooper and Margot Robbie team up for exciting new project
Bradley Cooper and Margot Robbie team up for exciting new project
‘Stranger Things' Maya Hawke issues first statement after surprise wedding
‘Stranger Things' Maya Hawke issues first statement after surprise wedding
Oscars 2026 watchlist: 5 buzzing movie nominees you shouldn't miss
Oscars 2026 watchlist: 5 buzzing movie nominees you shouldn't miss