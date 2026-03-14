Netflix deal pushes Adam Sandler to highest paid actor in Hollywood

Brendan Sandler has topped the list of highest paid actors in Hollywood for 2025, earning about $48 million.



The 59-year-old star’s long partnership with Netflix helped him make big money, because he gets paid even if his movies don’t do well in theaters.

This year, Sandler starred in Happy Gilmore 2 and the Netflix movie Jay Kelly as his role in it even got him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Golden Globes and some critics’ awards.

These projects pushed his earnings above most other actors.

Tom Cruise came second with $46 million because of his Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Mark Wahlberg earned $44 million from streaming projects on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Scarlett Johansson made $43 million, Brad Pitt $41 million and Denzel Washington $38 million.

Millie Bobby Brown became the youngest actor on the list at 22, earning $26 million mainly from Stranger Things and other streaming projects.

Even though overall earnings of top actors dropped a bit from last year, the list shows that big stars with loyal fans and strong streaming deals are still very valuable.

Adam’s top spot shows that steady projects and fans can be as powerful as big box office hits.