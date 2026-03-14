Bradley Cooper and Margot Robbie team up for exciting new project

Bradley Cooper may soon take on a big new project in Hollywood.

Reports say that the actor is being considered to write, direct and star in a prequel to the popular film Ocean’s 11.

Margot Robbie is also said to be in talks to lead the movie with him.

The Warner Bros. is working on this film which is produced by Robbie’s company LuckyChap Entertainment.

If Cooper agrees to direct the movie, it will be his fourth time working behind the camera after A Star Is Born and Maestro.

The project already seen a few changes as director Lee Isaac Chung, who made Twisters, recently stepped away from the film.

Before him, Jay Roach was also attached to direct.

According to reports, the story will take place before the events of the 2001 movie and it is expected to be set in Europe during the 1960s. The script was written by Carrie Solomon.

The original film was directed by Steven Soderbergh and starred George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.

If the plans move forward, the studio hopes to begin filming the new prequel later this year.

Fans of the famous heist story are already curious to see how the new film will connect to the classic franchise.