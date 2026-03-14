Harry Styles shocks fans with latest move ahead of 'Saturday Night Live'

Harry Styles spotted sweating it out on NYC streets ahead of ‘SNL’

Harry Styles is taking the long way to work.

The pop superstar has been spotted walking from Brooklyn to Midtown Manhattan this week as he prepares to host and perform on Saturday Night Live.

The 32-year-old has been staying with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz in Williamsburg.

He has been making the two-hour, five-mile trek across the Williamsburg Bridge, through the Lower East Side, and up to 30 Rock.

Sidewalk sources say the singer has been blending in with New Yorkers enjoying the warmer weather, dressed down in casual workout gear.

The former One Direction member isn’t new to endurance challenges.

He has completed marathons in Tokyo and Berlin.

It shows he doesn’t mind putting miles on the clock.

His latest commute is simply another example of his grounded approach to life, even as he gears up for one of television’s biggest stages.

This weekend marks Styles’ second time hosting SNL.

He first did double duty in 2019, and now returns to promote his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally and a world tour that includes a residency at Madison Square Garden.

As one insider put it, “Harry Styles has been huffing it on foot from Williamsburg to Midtown for Saturday Night Live rehearsals.”

From marathon runs to marathon walks, Styles proves he’s willing to go the distance, even if it means arriving at rehearsals a little sweaty.