‘Michael’ drama: Paris Jackson breaks silence after Colman Domingo’s remarks

Paris Jackson is clearing the air surrounding her relationship with Colman Domingo, whom she has been calling out for a few months.

In the wake of the production of Michael, the upcoming biopic about her father Michael Jackson, some tensions have been reported between Paris and the Euphoria star.

However, the daughter of the King of Pop has set the record straight on their equation.

“I really appreciated the sentiment of it,” Paris told Entertainment Tonight. “Because there’s lots of miscommunications, and things get twisted.”

While speaking to the outlet, she confirmed that she’d conversed with Domingo, who plays Machael father, Joe Jackson, in the biopic, and said that she was “wishing him and my cousin success and joy and happiness.”

The American Horror Story alum also shared her hopes for the message Michael will put out there in regards to her father’s legacy, “Love and light.”

Her latest response in the drama came a couple of days after Domingo revealed he’d personally messaged her to smooth things over after their conflict last year.

“I hope that she eventually loves the tribute that we made about her father,” he told Wall Street Journal.

In the piece, published on Tuesday, he said he’d messaged Paris on social media to explain that his comment about the Jackson kids had been taken out of context.

In September a miscommunication led to the whole drama, when Paris slammed Domingo for reportedly telling People that she and brother Prince Jackson had been “helpful” with the production of Michael.

Michael, is set to premiere in theaters on April 24 and stars Jafaar Jackson, the late pop icon’s nephew, as Michael.