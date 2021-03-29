Zac Efron hurts himself while filming Down to Earth

Zac Efron reportedly hit himself in the face with a rake and fell to the ground in pain while filming his upcoming movie Down to Earth.



The award-winning actor, who is also loved for his good looks in Hollywood, was walking through a kitchen garden in Australia when he stepped on the garden tool and it flew right into his face.



He risked ruining his perfect features last week when he hit himself in the face with a rake while filming Netflix docu-series.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, he shared the clip with the caption 'who left the rake here?'



However, fans need not worry as it appears Zac was only kidding around.



Zac is currently travelling around Australia with wellness expert Darin Olien for the Netflix series Down to Earth , which will follow their search for healthy and sustainable ways to live.