Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Zac Efron hurts himself while filming Down to Earth

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Zac Efron reportedly hit himself in the face with a rake and fell to the ground in pain while filming his upcoming movie Down to Earth.

The award-winning actor, who is also loved for his good looks in Hollywood, was walking through a kitchen garden in Australia when he stepped on the garden tool and it flew right into his face.

He risked ruining his perfect features last week when he hit himself in the face with a rake while filming Netflix docu-series.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, he shared the clip with the caption 'who left the rake here?' 

However, fans need not worry as it appears Zac was only kidding around.

Zac is currently travelling around Australia with wellness expert Darin Olien for the Netflix series Down to Earth , which will follow their search for healthy and sustainable ways to live.

More From Entertainment:

Woody Allen denies sexual abuse allegations placed by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow

Woody Allen denies sexual abuse allegations placed by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow
Jason Derulo all set to welcome first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes

Jason Derulo all set to welcome first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes
Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh battling with pneumonia while filming Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh battling with pneumonia while filming Black Widow
Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie begins new romantic journey with mystery man

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie begins new romantic journey with mystery man
Katie Price supported by fans amid online trolling

Katie Price supported by fans amid online trolling
Kourtney Kardashian gets cozy with Travis Barker during a romantic date night

Kourtney Kardashian gets cozy with Travis Barker during a romantic date night
Justin Bieber's new tattoo angers his mother

Justin Bieber's new tattoo angers his mother
Queen Elizabeth to reject Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest offer: report

Queen Elizabeth to reject Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest offer: report

Esra Bilgic looks chic in western outfit

Esra Bilgic looks chic in western outfit

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's car stolen from LA home

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's car stolen from LA home
'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner writes heartfelt message to daughter

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner writes heartfelt message to daughter

'Kurulus: Osman' star hits 16 million followers on Instagram

'Kurulus: Osman' star hits 16 million followers on Instagram

Latest

view all