Paris Fashion Week: Victoria Beckham shares emotional message to family

Victoria Beckham has expressed deep gratitude for her supportive family, who have always stood by her.

The fashion designer, 51, thanked her loved ones who joined her at her Paris Fashion Week, making the moment event more memorable.

Sharing a series of snaps from the star-studded event on Instagram that evening, Victoria, 51, penned: 'Thank you for always being there to support me. I love you all so much xxx.'

However, their estranged son Brooklyn, 27, did not show up as he continues to isolate himself from family festivities.

For the unversed, the former Spice Girls star showcased her Fall/Winter 2026 women's ready-to-wear collection to a star-studded crowd, including her beloved family.

Ahead of Friday's show, Victoria's husband David Beckham was seen making his way into the venue, closely followed by their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

As for style, David donned a black suit with a gold chain, while middle son Romeo opted for a pair of brown cargo pants and a leather jacket.

Cruz chose vibrant colours, wearing a purple and orange crochet cardigan, while Harper stunned in a black cape gown.

Meanwhile, Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel also joined the Beckham family as she opted for an elegant outfit, wearing a stunning mint green satin Victoria Beckham gown.

Nina Dobrev and Diane Kruger were also seen arriving for the show.

Victoria arrived in Paris with her team this week. However, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz continue to keep their distance from the family.

Now based permanently in the United States with his wife - the daughter of billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz - Brooklyn recently outlined his desire to distance himself from his family in a six page Instagram statement, filled with lurid allegations.

Over the past year Brooklyn has skipped multiple family events, including his dad's 50th birthday, Victoria's 51st, David's knighthood and most recently his brother Cruz's 21st celebrations.