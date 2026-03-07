Kelsea Ballerini makes rare comment amid Chase Stokes, Morgan Evans feud

Country star Kelsea Ballerini seems to have one request for the internet right now: can the drama please take a day off?

After her ex-husband Morgan Evans and former boyfriend Chase Stokes got into a very public social media spat, the singer subtly weighed in – without actually naming either of them.

On March 6, Ballerini reposted a message to her Instagram story that read, And for the lady, perhaps a f--king break?”

The 31-year-old paired the post with Lenny Kravitz’s song It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over, which, fittingly, is about trying to salvage a rocky relationship. Coincedence? Fans are not convinced.

The cryptis post arrived just days after Stokes, best known for Netflix’ Outer Banks, blasted Evans in the comments of an Instagram clip from Bobby Bones’ podcast The Bobbycast.

“This is about the most pathetic excuse of masculinity I've ever seen,” Stokes wrote. “Get a f--king life.”

Evans didn’t let that slide for long. The next day, he posted a photo with the caption: “Feeling pretty masculine today.”

The mini feud traces back to Evans discussing his 2022 divorce from Ballerini on the podcast, admitting the breakup caught him off guard.

“It took me by surprise,” he said. “That whole time is such a blur… I just look back and I'm like, 'Oh, my God.'”

He aldo called the split “surreal” recalling how quickly everything happened–from lawyers to signing paperwork “in the Ryman parking lot in the rain.”

Meanwhile, Ballerini has been clear about one thing: she’s moved on.

When a fan shouted ‘Team Morgan’ during a December 2025 concert while she performed Penthouse, her response was bluny: “F--k off… Team everybody’s happy.”