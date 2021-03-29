Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh battling with pneumonia while filming Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson and her co-star Florence Pugh both were ill with pneumonia during the shoot of their upcoming thriller Black Widow but carried on filming, according to director Cate Shortland.

In conversation with The Gentlewoman, The film's director revealed a grueling four-month long shoot in several locations around the globe and shared details about the illness of two actresses.

Johansson, 36, also admitted in the interview that she had been hesitant to take on the Marvel character when approached about starring in 2012's Avengers.

'Even the thought of all of us together in our superhero costumes sounded like it was going to be a disaster. Not a disaster, but, like," she told the magazine.

Johansson, nearly a decade later, amassed great wealth thanks to the phenomenal success of the MCU and Avengers franchise.

Both Johansson and Shortland claimed they hope they've managed to pull off something a little bit different with Black Widow.

Shortland said of Johansson: 'She really pushed to make something that wasn't flimsy or superficial. She wanted to make something that meant a lot to young people and to women. And she knew it was possibly her last film as Black Widow – she didn't want to leave Marvel making a feel-good movie.'



Johansson-starrer much-anticipated superhero movie Black Widow is set to land in theatres and on streaming Disney+ on July 9.

