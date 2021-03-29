Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh battling with pneumonia while filming Black Widow

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Scarlett Johansson and her co-star Florence Pugh both were ill with pneumonia during the shoot of their upcoming thriller Black Widow but carried on filming, according to director Cate Shortland.

In conversation with The Gentlewoman, The film's director revealed a grueling four-month long shoot in several locations around the globe and shared details about the illness of two actresses.

Johansson, 36, also admitted in the interview that she had been hesitant to take on the Marvel character when approached about starring in 2012's Avengers.

'Even the thought of all of us together in our superhero costumes sounded like it was going to be a disaster. Not a disaster, but, like," she told the magazine.

Johansson, nearly a decade later, amassed great wealth thanks to the phenomenal success of the MCU and Avengers franchise.

Both Johansson and Shortland claimed they hope they've managed to pull off something a little bit different with Black Widow.

Shortland said of Johansson: 'She really pushed to make something that wasn't flimsy or superficial. She wanted to make something that meant a lot to young people and to women. And she knew it was possibly her last film as Black Widow – she didn't want to leave Marvel making a feel-good movie.' 

Johansson-starrer much-anticipated superhero movie Black Widow is set to land in theatres and on streaming Disney+ on July 9.

More From Entertainment:

Woody Allen denies sexual abuse allegations placed by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow

Woody Allen denies sexual abuse allegations placed by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow
Jason Derulo all set to welcome first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes

Jason Derulo all set to welcome first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes
Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie begins new romantic journey with mystery man

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie begins new romantic journey with mystery man
Zac Efron hurts himself while filming Down to Earth

Zac Efron hurts himself while filming Down to Earth
Katie Price supported by fans amid online trolling

Katie Price supported by fans amid online trolling
Kourtney Kardashian gets cozy with Travis Barker during a romantic date night

Kourtney Kardashian gets cozy with Travis Barker during a romantic date night
Justin Bieber's new tattoo angers his mother

Justin Bieber's new tattoo angers his mother
Queen Elizabeth to reject Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest offer: report

Queen Elizabeth to reject Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest offer: report

Esra Bilgic looks chic in western outfit

Esra Bilgic looks chic in western outfit

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's car stolen from LA home

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's car stolen from LA home
'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner writes heartfelt message to daughter

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner writes heartfelt message to daughter

'Kurulus: Osman' star hits 16 million followers on Instagram

'Kurulus: Osman' star hits 16 million followers on Instagram

Latest

view all