Mandy Moore opens up about suffering from low platelets during pregnancy

Hollywood star Mandy Moore shared her health journey after experiencing issues following her delivery.



Turning to her Instagram, the Princess Diaries actor shared an update with her fans and followers after suffering from low blood platelets following the birth of her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s son, Gus.

“Back at the hematologist to see if my platelets have gone up since having the baby,” the 36-year-old This Is Us actor told her fans as she shared a photo from her doctor’s office.

“Friends with low platelets: what has worked? I took iron, B12 and folate … and ate all the lentils and dark leafy greens, etc,” she went on to say.

Moore further noted that while her platelets are “going up” they are “still not great.”

“I’m on a mission to do whatever I can to get them to a solid place, so I don’t have to wonder or worry during the next pregnancy,” she said.

The actor said that she has wait for a few more months “to absolutely confirm that it’s in fact ITP and wasn’t gestational thrombocytopenia.”