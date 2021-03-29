Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 29 2021
Prince William, Kate's kids to make the same choices as Harry, Meghan Markle?

Following the big exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the British royal family, royal critics speculated that this could result in many younger royals taking the same path. 

With conjecture regarding this talk on the rise, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might make the same choices as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

That being said, royal expert Marlene Koeing is of the opinion that the Duchess of Cambridge’s “traditional” parenting methods will keep them from making any such moves as the Sussex pair.

During an interview with Express, Koeing said: "Let's look at the other Royal Families who don't do the same amount of kind of work and charities and engagements that the British royals have done.”

"And we also remember that the Queen is queen of 16 countries, not just one. Whether that will change in the next reign is [up for debate], like Jamaica is talking about it, Barbados wants to go become a republic,” she said.

"But it is going to be difficult in a way, unless they totally fully refocus on how they do engagements,” she said.

"I also think that, thanks to Brexit, you might only not lose Northern Ireland, you might lose Scotland, you could become a really small country,” Koeing added. 

