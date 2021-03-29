Can't connect right now! retry
Shab-e-Barat to be observed in Pakistan today

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

An illuminated view of a mosque with colorful lights in connection with Shab-i-Barat at Garhi Shahu area of Lahore. Photo: Online

KARACHI: Shab-e-Barat will be observed tonight (Monday) in Pakistan and across the world to seek forgiveness from Allah.

Special religious gatherings will be held throughout the country, and people will also visit graveyards to say prayers at the graves of their loved ones. 

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in a statement has appealed the people to seek forgiveness from Allah on Shab e Barat as the coronavirus pandemic seems to be spreading far and wide.

Read more: Sindh announces closure of schools, colleges on March 30

He asked the Muslims to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines especially in mosques to control the spread of deadly disease.

The Sindh govt has announced a public holiday on March 30 on account of Shab e Barat.

According to a notification issued in this regard, all government and private educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed on March 30.

