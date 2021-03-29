Prince Harry termed 'resentful, bitter' after new job offer

Royal expert states Harry's bombshell claims have 'numerous holes'

Prince Harry has ruffled a lot of feathers of royal experts who sound miffed at his new role as a tech executive.

Angela Levin, who has written a biography about the Duke of Sussex, blasted him for saying everyone 'should be the best version of themselves.'



"Harry's first comment for his new job is to tell all to get 'the best version of yourself.' Is that what he's doing," she wrote.

"Having got what he wanted he comes across as resentful, bitter and shrunken rather than the charismatic intuitive fun loving guy he used to be," Levin added.

Commenting on Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Levin said there were "numerous holes" in their bombshell claims.

She also deemed the Sussexes as "self-obsessed" and didn't think the pair should be washing their dirty laundry by publicly discussing private family matters.







