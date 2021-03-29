Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry termed 'resentful, bitter' after new job offer

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Royal expert states Harry's bombshell claims have 'numerous holes' 

Prince Harry has ruffled a lot of feathers of royal experts who sound miffed at his new role as a tech executive. 

Angela Levin, who has written a biography about the Duke of Sussex, blasted him for saying everyone 'should be the best version of themselves.' 

"Harry's first comment for his new job is to tell all to get 'the best version of yourself.' Is that what he's doing," she wrote. 

"Having got what he wanted he comes across as resentful, bitter and shrunken rather than the charismatic intuitive fun loving guy he used to be," Levin added. 

Commenting on Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Levin said there were "numerous holes" in their bombshell claims.

She also deemed the Sussexes as "self-obsessed" and didn't think the pair should be washing their dirty laundry by publicly discussing private family matters.



More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid flexes her 'tutor’s' skills in jaw dropping transformation

Gigi Hadid flexes her 'tutor’s' skills in jaw dropping transformation
Australia calls for monarchy abolishment amid royal Meghan, Harry row

Australia calls for monarchy abolishment amid royal Meghan, Harry row
Prince Charles’s time on the throne to end sooner than expected

Prince Charles’s time on the throne to end sooner than expected

Piers Morgan endorses Prince Harry as King of England: 'Modern and different'

Piers Morgan endorses Prince Harry as King of England: 'Modern and different'
Prince Harry, Meghan stayed silent on Prince Andrew out of respect for Eugenie

Prince Harry, Meghan stayed silent on Prince Andrew out of respect for Eugenie

Gwen Stefani describes what it is like to age in Hollywood

Gwen Stefani describes what it is like to age in Hollywood
Sharon Osbourne takes CBS to court over 'forced exit' damages

Sharon Osbourne takes CBS to court over 'forced exit' damages
Nike addresses Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ rumors

Nike addresses Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ rumors
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson dishes over internal bleeding incident

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson dishes over internal bleeding incident
Dwayne Johnson, Stanley Tucci react after Prince William defeats them for new title

Dwayne Johnson, Stanley Tucci react after Prince William defeats them for new title
Kate Middleton brutally attacked by Meghan's fans: 'So self-absorbed it's painful!'

Kate Middleton brutally attacked by Meghan's fans: 'So self-absorbed it's painful!'
Watch: BTS Jimin, Jin show off killer impromptu karaoke skills

Watch: BTS Jimin, Jin show off killer impromptu karaoke skills

Latest

view all