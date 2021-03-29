Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 29 2021
Piers Morgan endorses Prince Harry as King of England: 'Modern and different'

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Prince Harry is better suited to take over the throne than Prince William,' said Piers Morgan 

Piers Morgan's ties with Prince Harry were not sour from the first day. In fact, there was even a time when the British presenter had backed Prince Harry, instead of Prince William as the future King of England. 

The staunch critic of the Sussexes, in a very suprising endorsement, had said Harry is better suited to take over the throne because he has more passion and drive to lead as a modern ruler.

Morgan wrote in May, 2016, "He’d be a very modern, very different one, but that’s essential for maintaining the monarchy’s appeal going forward.

"He’d also be a lot of fun, get stuff done, confine the crusty old royal officiousness to the gilt-edged dustbin of posterity, and be hugely popular around the world. Above all, I think Harry would love doing it."

The former Good Morning Britain host said about Harry's elder brother William, "The problem is that his ‘thing’ is not compatible with what the British public expects from a future King.

"Why force this very nice but gauche and, dare I suggest, ever so slightly dull man submit himself to a lifetime of misery?

"Especially when there’s someone waiting in the wings who seems so much better suited to the job?" Morgan said adding Harry "would have made a "great King."

