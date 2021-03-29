Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles’s time on the throne to end sooner than expected

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Prince Charles has been in the waiting to become the next king since a long while now after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. 

Even though the heir apparent could soon finally become the next British monarch, his reign may not last as long as his mother’s.

In an interview with Express UK, Marlene Koeing revealed why she thinks the transition of the Prince of Wales to the Duke of Cambridge will be quick.

"Charles' reign is not going to be that long. Of course, he's 70 and could live another 30 years. I think they will have the transition. The next king will have a much longer reign,” she said.

Koeing further explained that once Charles becomes the king, Prince William’s standing in the monarchy would also change.

"The moment Charles is king, William will become Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay. Cornwall, of course, for the English heir. Rothesay for Scotland. However, he doesn't stop being Duke of Cambridge,” she said.

"It was similar when Edward VII succeeded Queen Victoria. His only surviving son, the future George V, was the Duke of York. So he was styled, for nine months, as Duke of Cornwall and York,” Koeing said.

"That was until he was created Prince of Wales in November 1901. Most likely, at first, William will be styled as the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid flexes her 'tutor’s' skills in jaw dropping transformation

Gigi Hadid flexes her 'tutor’s' skills in jaw dropping transformation
Australia calls for monarchy abolishment amid royal Meghan, Harry row

Australia calls for monarchy abolishment amid royal Meghan, Harry row
Piers Morgan endorses Prince Harry as King of England: 'Modern and different'

Piers Morgan endorses Prince Harry as King of England: 'Modern and different'
Prince Harry, Meghan stayed silent on Prince Andrew out of respect for Eugenie

Prince Harry, Meghan stayed silent on Prince Andrew out of respect for Eugenie

Gwen Stefani describes what it is like to age in Hollywood

Gwen Stefani describes what it is like to age in Hollywood
Sharon Osbourne takes CBS to court over 'forced exit' damages

Sharon Osbourne takes CBS to court over 'forced exit' damages
Prince Harry termed 'resentful, bitter' after new job offer

Prince Harry termed 'resentful, bitter' after new job offer

Nike addresses Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ rumors

Nike addresses Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ rumors
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson dishes over internal bleeding incident

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson dishes over internal bleeding incident
Dwayne Johnson, Stanley Tucci react after Prince William defeats them for new title

Dwayne Johnson, Stanley Tucci react after Prince William defeats them for new title
Kate Middleton brutally attacked by Meghan's fans: 'So self-absorbed it's painful!'

Kate Middleton brutally attacked by Meghan's fans: 'So self-absorbed it's painful!'
Watch: BTS Jimin, Jin show off killer impromptu karaoke skills

Watch: BTS Jimin, Jin show off killer impromptu karaoke skills

Latest

view all