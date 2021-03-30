Can't connect right now! retry
Eddie Murphy ushered into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame

Hollywood star Eddie Murphy has recently been inducted into the NAACP Images Awards Hall of Fame.

In his acceptance speech aired by the BET Network Murphy was quoted saying, “I’ve been making movies for 40 years now... 40 years. This is the perfect thing to commemorate that and be brought into the hall of fame. Thank you very much. I’m very moved.” (sic)

For those unversed, the hall of fame only features men and women who pioneer their respective fields and mold the “profession for generations to come.”

