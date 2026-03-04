Gabriel Iglesias gives 'hilarious' response to Hollywood Walk of Fame criticism

Gabriel Iglesias, also known as Fluffy, has been comedian for 30 years

Gabriel Iglesias, renowned American comedian and actor, has just been honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 49-year-old has been a comedian for 30 years and this is something he always wanted to be.

Receiving the prestigious star on the Walk of Fame felt like a “dream come true” to Iglesias.

At the big event, the stand-up comedian who is also known for his nickname Fluffy, gave a powerful yet witty speech in which he also mentioned the criticism he received from people about this achievement.

The Magic Mike actor shared during his acceptance speech shared, “You know how many people messaged me when they found out I got a star, ‘Why you... you don’t make movies”.

While giving them a subtle response, Gabriel stated, “I said I know I don’t make movies, but you know what I make, I make memories.”

He further added, “And you don’t draw this many people in the middle of the week, in the middle of the afternoon if you don’t touch some lives.”

Gabriel also joked about how his agent booked him in Saudi Arabia and he bought a house with that money.

"I don’t care what you say. (mimics) ‘Fluffy is a sell out’… damn right I am”, he said while mentioning the number of stadiums he sold out for his show.

Iglesias concluded by thanking everyone for letting him be a part of their homes, televisions, thanksgiving, Christmas and, part of moments where people get together and laugh.