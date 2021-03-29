Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Experts touch on Prince William, Harry’s ‘looming grudges’

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Experts touch on Prince William, Harry’s ‘looming grudges’

An expert suspect Prince William and Prince Harry’s past grudges may cause a rift in their reconciliation talks.

The claim was brought forward by royal biographer Anna Pasternak during an interview with Fox News.

There she was quoted saying, "Given what’s been put out there in the public arena, the brothers and the family look quite fragile at the moment. But it’s clear they desperately need healing as they prepare to stand shoulder to shoulder in honour of their mother.”

"And I think the grudges and the hurts seem to be building up on both sides and widening the rift between the brothers, as opposed to lessening it."

More From Entertainment:

Yungblud romantically linked with Bella Hadid's BFF following Miley Cyrus rumours

Yungblud romantically linked with Bella Hadid's BFF following Miley Cyrus rumours
Ingrid Michaelson apologises for claiming Zayn Malik and Gigi are married

Ingrid Michaelson apologises for claiming Zayn Malik and Gigi are married
Queen Elizabeth II sought 'psychological help' to deal with 'annus horribilis'

Queen Elizabeth II sought 'psychological help' to deal with 'annus horribilis'
Prince Harry drops royal title, likes to be called ‘Harry’ as he starts first job

Prince Harry drops royal title, likes to be called ‘Harry’ as he starts first job
Comedian Lenny Henry urges Black Britons to get COVID vaccine

Comedian Lenny Henry urges Black Britons to get COVID vaccine
Russell Crowe roped in for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Russell Crowe roped in for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Britney Spears is 'too scared' to do a tell-all interview amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears is 'too scared' to do a tell-all interview amid conservatorship battle
Miley Cyrus awestruck by Britney Spears's tribute for her

Miley Cyrus awestruck by Britney Spears's tribute for her
Reese Witherspoon recalls getting star struck during her meeting with Kate Middleton

Reese Witherspoon recalls getting star struck during her meeting with Kate Middleton
Piers Morgan questions how Harry could be happy with a 'social climber' like Meghan

Piers Morgan questions how Harry could be happy with a 'social climber' like Meghan
Oprah Winfrey 'not ready to party' even after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Oprah Winfrey 'not ready to party' even after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Princess Diana was deceived by Martin Bashir with 'fake' abortion receipts

Princess Diana was deceived by Martin Bashir with 'fake' abortion receipts

Latest

view all