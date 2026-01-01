Kate Beckinsale opens up about REAL reason behind weight loss

Kate Beckinsale lost her mother to cancer age of 78 in July

Kate Beckinsale spoke candidly about the toll grief has taken on her health addressing recent comments about her weight loss.

The Underworld star took to Instagram to explain that the deaths of her mother, Judy Loe, in July 2025, and her stepfather, Roy Battersby, in early 2024, have left her struggling with appetite and energy.

“I think it’s shock and trauma,” Beckinsale said in a reel clarifying that her experience is not about willpower or anorexia but about her body “closing down” in response to loss.

Pearl Harbour alum described how watching loved ones suffer at the end of their lives has made eating feel impossible.

She added that she sometimes wonders if survivor’s guilt plays a role.

Despite online criticism, Beckinsale chose compassion over confrontation.

“It just wouldn’t cross my mind to make nasty remarks about someone’s appearance,” she wrote noting that kindness was a value instilled in her by her parents.

Her tribute to her mother, who died of cancer at 78, was especially poignant.

Loe was described by Beckinsale as “the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend.”

The English actress praised her mother’s bravery, forgiveness, and belief in the good in people noting that the world feels “dim without her.”