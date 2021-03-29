Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
APP

India surpasses Pakistan in World Cup Super League rankings after beating England

By
APP

Monday Mar 29, 2021

— Reuters/File
  • The Super League is a qualifying event for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
  • England and Australia, with 40 points each, are on top of the table in the Super League.
  • Pakistan have played three matches for the event so far — winning two and losing one.

Following India's Sunday triumph over England in the three-match ODI series, the Men In Blue gained 20 points to surpass Pakistan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

The Super League is a qualifying event for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. India, which was previously on number 8 in the rankings table with nine points, moved to number 7 after winning two matches in the recently-concluded home series.

India had been docked one point for a slow over-rate in the first match of their series against Australia, which they lost 2-1.

Virat Kohli's boys have so far played six matches, winning three of them. Pakistan, on the other hand, have played three matches so far; winning two and losing one.

England and Australia, with 40 points each, sit pretty at the top of the table in the Super League.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the West Indies have so far accumulated 30 points.

All sides will play four home and an equal number of away three-match series with seven teams, getting direct qualifying spots to join hosts India at the 2023 event.

The tournament will feature 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship 2015-17.

Teams get 10 points for a win, five for an abandonment/tie/no result and none for a loss while points may be deducted for slow over rates.

The sides are ranked according to total points earned and those failing to qualify directly will get a second shot through a Qualifier to be played from 18 June to 9 July 2023.

