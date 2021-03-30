Demi Lovato discusses gender fluidity: 'I’m part of the alphabet mafia’

Demi Lovato explained how she came to the realisation that she is queer

Demi Lovato shed light on her experience of belonging to the LGBTQ+ community.



Opening up about being pansexual, the Disney alum said in a new interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, "In this moment I want to adopt [children] for sure,” she explained. “I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself even getting pregnant.

“I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off," she added.

“I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud,” she said, laughing. “Why can’t we just say queer, y’all? Nah, I’m just kidding.”

The singer then explained how she came to the realisation that she is queer.

“[I] felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that’s very frowned upon,” she explained. “I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling.”