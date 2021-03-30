NA Speaker Asad Qaiser contacts Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani for talks on electoral reforms

Opposition Leader in Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. Photo: Files

NA Speaker Asad Qaisar calls Opposition Leader in the Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Speaker congratulates Gilani on being elected as the opposition leader in the upper house of Parliament.

NA speaker says all political parties have to play their due role for electoral reforms.

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar on Monday invited the Opposition for talks on electoral reforms, reported The News.



Speaker Qaisar made the offer in a telephonic conversation with Opposition Leader in the Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani. He had contacted the PPP leader to congratulate him on being elected as the opposition leader in the upper house of Parliament.

During talks, the NA Speaker said that all the political parties have to play their due role for the electoral reforms.

Asad Qaisar told Gilani that a parliamentary committee for the electoral reforms was also being constituted and stressed upon the role of democratic forces for the supremacy of the Parliament.

While Gilani shared with Speaker Qaiser his experience as the NA speaker and advised him to play his role in making a conducive environment in the National Assembly.

He said the continuation of the democratic system and the issues could be resolved only through taking a united stance on the national issues.