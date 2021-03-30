Coronavirus in Pakistan: Vaccine registration for people over 50 years starts today

A woman receives the first dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine. Photo: Reuters/File

Registration for vaccination drive for elderly people aging from 50 to 60 years is beginning from today.

Pakistan was previously vaccinating the country's healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 only.

Pakistan is using the Sinopharm vaccine developed by state-run China National Pharmaceutical Group.



Registration for the COVID-19 vaccination of elderly people aging from 50 to 60 years is beginning from today, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan was previously vaccinating the country's healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 only.

Earlier, the Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar had said that people aged 50 and above can sign up to get vaccinated for coronavirus starting next week.

Read more: How to register for COVID vaccine in Pakistan

"Registration of those who are 50 plus for COVID vaccination will be opened on March 30th," the minister had announced in a tweet.

Umar had encouraged everyone over the age of 50 to register when the process begins, also reminding those who are 60 and older that registration for them had already begun.

Pakistan is using the Sinopharm vaccine developed by state-run China National Pharmaceutical Group, which has shown to be 79% effective.