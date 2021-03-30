Kate Middleton honours Princess Diana in new Instagram portrait

Kate Middleton uploaded a portrait of herself that is reminscent of Princess Diana

Kate Middleton came forth paying tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in new portrait for her photography competition Hold Still.



The Duchess of Cambridge uploaded a portrait of herself that is reminscent of the late Princess of Wales.

In the photo, Kate can be seen looking away from the camera while flashing a warm smile, while donning a bright red sweater over a white button-down that has a pie-crust collar.

Diana was spotted very frequently wearing the playful piece in the '80s and '90s and even popularised the style.

Netflix series The Crown had even recreated some of her iconic looks, including Diana's famous pie-crust collars.

The People's Princess was known to accessorise the collars with delicate ribbons or pair them with overcoats and blazers.





