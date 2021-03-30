Miranda Lambert reminisces upon writing 'Over You' with ex Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert said it was a memorable experience writing the song with Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert is recalling the old times when she used to write songs with ex-husband Blake Shelton.



The Country singer said it was a memorable experience writing the song with her former partner, during an appearance on the Monday episode of Essentials Radio on Apple Music.

“My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother and it’s one of those moments where even if you’re married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them,” Lambert told Kelleigh Bannen while discussing the stories behind her hit songs. “Dudes don’t open up about things, but he started telling me about the experience of it all.”

According to Lambert, Shelton told her, “Well, my dad just says, ‘You don’t get over it. You just get used to it.’”

However, Lambert pushed, offering to help him get the words out at the time.

“‘I would never try to write your story because I didn’t live it, but maybe I could help because I’m an outside perspective. … I feel your pain talking to me right now,’” she recalled saying. “It was really a special moment and I’m so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal, to have that together.”