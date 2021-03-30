Can't connect right now! retry
Kristen Stewart is a spitting image of Princess Diana in her iconic casual look

American actor Kristen Stewart is leaving fans stunned once again with her portrayal as Princess Diana. 

With new photos emerging from the set of Spencer, the Twilight actor, 30, rocked the classic style which the Princess of Wales was known for.

Stewart was seen donning a red and green oversized jacket, a beige sweatshirt with denims.

Apart from that, the actor’s hair was also styled in the signature feathered, blond coif.

The pictures making rounds are from the weekend of December in 1991 when Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles was on the brink of collapse.

The attire she is donning is similar to the one Diana wore in April of 1992 when she took Prince Harry to drop him off to Wetherby School in London.

The pictures were taken from near the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. 

