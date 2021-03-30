Oprah Winfrey 'not ready to party' even after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Oprah Winfrey wrote for her new digital platform Oprah Daily after getting the vaccine

Daytime television queen Oprah Winfrey is sharing her experience in detail of getting fully vaccinated.

Writing a detailed essay after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the talk show host said she feels blessed to have gotten the jab.

Winfrey wrote for her new digital platform Oprah Daily and said: "Stedman [Graham] and I were blessed enough to be able to create our own bubble at home during the pandemic.”

"Anyone who wanted to come from outside had to be quarantined in our guest house for 14 days. No exceptions —not even Gayle [King],” she said.

The media personality also revealed that she was also very strict with her own self as well as she left her bubble only "twice in the past year: once for an eye infection, and a second time for a mammogram, which I delayed for 3 months."

Regarding her first jab, Winfrey said: "The first shot, I wanted to cry but didn't, just from the overwhelming sense of relief. I'd had pneumonia the previous year, and my lungs were still sensitive.”

"I was very much afraid of the toll COVID-19 would take on me; it's why I was so super strict about the goings and comings of everyone in my space,” she added.

"After the second vaccination shot, I didn't feel well for about 30 hours. I had all the classic symptoms: fever, chills, lethargy. But it was such a small inconvenience to be protected against a virus that's killed so many," she said.

"I thought a lot during that time about the more than half million people in this country who lost their lives because of this virus, and what they had to endure,” she wrote.

"Afterwards, I felt like superwoman. But it hasn't changed my habits. I've still gone nowhere other than to do the interview with Meghan and Harry,” she shared.

Winfrey further said that after the vaccine she "may have an outdoor taco party" when her friends are also fully vaccinated.



"I'm not ready to whoop whoop just yet...but eventually, I will ease into group gatherings. For now, I'm just grateful beyond description to have the vaccine,” she added.