Game of Thrones' stage show in the works with iconic characters

Game of Thrones is coming to the stage and being developed by known author George RR Martin for Broadway, the West End and Australia.

The famous show, which is in the early stages of development from producers Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, will open in 2023.

The renowned author will bring back well-known characters for the production, based on his series of fantasy books and hit HBO show.

The play will be brought to life by the British pair of playwright Duncan MacMillan and director Dominic Cooke. The story will apparently revolve around the Great Tourney at Harrenha.

"The production will boast a story centred around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now," a statement said.

"Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring.

"It is a tourney oft referred during HBO's Game of Thrones and in my novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. And now at last, we can tell the whole story... on the stage", he added.

The bestselling author said starting work with MacMillan and Cooke before the pandemic had been 'a treat.

Characters who were present and went on to be major figures in the books and TV show include Robert Baratheon and Jaime Lannister.

