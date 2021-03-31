Ariana Grande to replace Nick Jonas as judge on 'The Voice'

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021
Ariana Grande is all set to replace replace Nick Jonas on the singing competition The Voice, joining regular judges Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson.
The 27-year-old singer will join the judging panel from the 21st season of the show.
The 'Positions' hitmaker made the announcement on Twitter as she wrote : “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! @nickjonas we will miss you.”
The music sensation continued: "I’m so honoured and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level."
Ariana is a big fan of The Voice and her management team has decided to get her on the show for a while. She will be replacing Nick Jonas, who is a judge on the current season.