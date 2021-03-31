Can't connect right now! retry
Avengers: Endgame has a superfan who watched it 191 times at theatres

The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Avengers: Endgame is a superbly filmed movie that has gathered critical acclaim from all quarters with a loyal fan following. However, is it possible for you to keep watching it repeatedly?

There is a superfan of the Avenger: Endgame movie, who has seen the superhero film at the cinema 191 times. This crazy fan has broken the world record for the most cinema productions attended of the same film.

This Marvel superfan is Agustin Alanis. He returned to theatres to view Avengers: Endgame at a whopping 191 times - a feat acknowledged by the Guinness World Records. 

Guinness said Alanis is now the holder of the Most Cinema Productions Attended - Same Film record. The superfan received the well-deserved certificate.

Taking to social media, Alanis posted his photo of himself with the certificate celebrating his record. In another picture, he is seen with some of the cast. Josh Brolin is seen holding Alanis's Captain America shield, while Chris Evans and Don Cheadle are seen carrying the fan's collection of Endgame ticket stubs. Zoe Saldana and Jeremy Renner also are seen in the picture.

Endgame has been the world's top-grossing movie of all time. However, it was dethroned by Avatar with a re-release in China. 

