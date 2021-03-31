Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow has a release date at last

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has wrought havoc with businesses around the world and the entertainment world is not an exception where screening of new movies was delayed, causing damage to filmmakers and others associated with the showbiz industry.

In March last year, the new Disney film, Black Widow, received a setback when its premiere was postponed owing to the coronavirus SOPs. With a focus on Marvel’s iconic female Avenger, the film was scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 1, 2020. Later, the release was rescheduled for May 2021. Then, the movie's release was delayed again indefinitely.

However, Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow has got its release date at last. The movie will be released on Friday, July 9 both in theatres and on Disney+.

Scarlett Johansson will be seen playing the role of Natasha Romanoff. The movie will kick off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. It was due to the pandemic that no new additions could make an entry to the Universe last year - an event that has never happened for more than a decade.

The movie will be available on the streaming service with Primer Access and require the viewers to pay $29.99 to the streaming platform.

Watch the trailer of the movie Black Widow here:


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star warns royal family: They 'messed with the wrong woman'

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star warns royal family: They 'messed with the wrong woman'
Stills from Cruella reveals transformation of Disney villain

Stills from Cruella reveals transformation of Disney villain

Avengers: Endgame has a superfan who watched it 191 times at theatres

Avengers: Endgame has a superfan who watched it 191 times at theatres

Justin Bieber releases third official live performance Lonely on Vevo

Justin Bieber releases third official live performance Lonely on Vevo
Piers Morgan celebrates 56th birthday amid threats and backlash over his stance against Meghan

Piers Morgan celebrates 56th birthday amid threats and backlash over his stance against Meghan
Ariana Grande to replace Nick Jonas as judge on 'The Voice'

Ariana Grande to replace Nick Jonas as judge on 'The Voice'
Oscars to allow virtual appearances following backlash

Oscars to allow virtual appearances following backlash
Game of Thrones' stage show in the works with iconic characters

Game of Thrones' stage show in the works with iconic characters
Lady Gaga's House of Gucci: Gucci heiress disapproves of father portrayal by Al Pacino

Lady Gaga's House of Gucci: Gucci heiress disapproves of father portrayal by Al Pacino
Lizzo sued for $750,000 over sampling relative's audio In 2016 Song “Coconut Oil”

Lizzo sued for $750,000 over sampling relative's audio In 2016 Song “Coconut Oil”
Kylie Jenner terms cameo in Cardi B's WAP video as career highlight

Kylie Jenner terms cameo in Cardi B's WAP video as career highlight
Amy Schumer's father hospitalised but in 'good spirits'

Amy Schumer's father hospitalised but in 'good spirits'

Latest

view all