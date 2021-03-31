Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow has a release date at last

The COVID-19 pandemic has wrought havoc with businesses around the world and the entertainment world is not an exception where screening of new movies was delayed, causing damage to filmmakers and others associated with the showbiz industry.



In March last year, the new Disney film, Black Widow, received a setback when its premiere was postponed owing to the coronavirus SOPs. With a focus on Marvel’s iconic female Avenger, the film was scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 1, 2020. Later, the release was rescheduled for May 2021. Then, the movie's release was delayed again indefinitely.

However, Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow has got its release date at last. The movie will be released on Friday, July 9 both in theatres and on Disney+.

Scarlett Johansson will be seen playing the role of Natasha Romanoff. The movie will kick off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. It was due to the pandemic that no new additions could make an entry to the Universe last year - an event that has never happened for more than a decade.

The movie will be available on the streaming service with Primer Access and require the viewers to pay $29.99 to the streaming platform.

Watch the trailer of the movie Black Widow here:



